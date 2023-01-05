David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover Coming To Radio Woodstock

Show promo

(RW) Radio Woodstock 100.1 WDST has announced the next installment of its "Saturday Night Takeover" series, with a special David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover.

The two-hour celebration hosted by Zachary Alford (Drums) features an all-star line-up of musicians who have toured and collaborated with David Bowie. Special guests include Mike Garson (Keyboards), Gail Ann Dorsey (Guitar Bass / Vocals), Earl Slick (Guitar), Reeves Gabrels (Guitar), and Gerry Leonard (Guitar / Vocals), featuring an unforgettable evening of Bowie's music and memories.

Zachary Alford says, "Reliving these memories with my bandmates was priceless; I feel like David has never left."

"Saturday Night Takeover" represents Radio Woodstock's independent music voice. For over 40 years, Radio Woodstock has championed new music and pioneered an original music line-up with a mix of new artists, legendary musicians, and special music programming.

Tune in for "David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover" on Saturday, January 7th, from 10 pm to Midnight on-air at 100.1, or listen online at RadioWoodstock.com or via the iHeartRADIO app. Rebroadcast on Sunday, January 8th, from 5pm - 7pm

