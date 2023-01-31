.

Dolly Parton Receives Surprise Gold Record Honors

Published 01-31-2023

Dolly Parton Receives Surprise Gold Record Honors
Photo courtesy Dolly Parton via True Public Relations

(TPR) RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized more milestones in Dolly Parton's illustrious career during a surprise moment in Nashville.

Glazier and Jones presented the recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee with new plaques commemorating Gold certification of "Hard Candy Christmas" and "Faith" with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.

"Thank you for creating music that continues to inspire generations and cultivates a culture of community. On behalf of the RIAA, it's incredible to be able to personally congratulate you, Dolly!" said Mitch.

"Well, this is a great day and these will sure look pretty in my music room," said Dolly, "Of course I owe a lot to my manager Danny and our whole crew around here for moments like this."


Related Stories
Cheat Codes And Dolly Parton Share 'Bets On Us'

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million To Pediatric Infectious Disease Research (2022 In Review)

Rock Hall Refused Dolly Parton's Request (2022 In Review)

Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam

More Dolly Parton

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

advertisement

Day In Rock

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Tour And Livestream- KISS- Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest- Fall Out Boy Tour- more

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Freaks on Parade Tour- Ghost Pop-Up- Journey's Schon and Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour And Livestream

KISS Reveal Support For Final UK Tour Dates

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Cancer' Video

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Headed Down Under

Dolly Parton Receives Surprise Gold Record Honors

The String Cheese Incident Announce Spring Tour Dates

The Stone Eye Share New Song 'Donora'

Singled Out: Mask of Prospero's Kyma

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.