Dolly Parton Receives Surprise Gold Record Honors

Photo courtesy Dolly Parton via True Public Relations

(TPR) RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized more milestones in Dolly Parton's illustrious career during a surprise moment in Nashville.

Glazier and Jones presented the recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee with new plaques commemorating Gold certification of "Hard Candy Christmas" and "Faith" with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.

"Thank you for creating music that continues to inspire generations and cultivates a culture of community. On behalf of the RIAA, it's incredible to be able to personally congratulate you, Dolly!" said Mitch.

"Well, this is a great day and these will sure look pretty in my music room," said Dolly, "Of course I owe a lot to my manager Danny and our whole crew around here for moments like this."





Related Stories

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million To Pediatric Infectious Disease Research (2022 In Review)

Rock Hall Refused Dolly Parton's Request (2022 In Review)

Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam

More Dolly Parton