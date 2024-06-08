Dolly Parton Introduces 'Dolly Wines'

(TPR) Global superstar Dolly Parton has today introduced her first collection of wines, Dolly Wines, in collaboration with Parton Family Cellars and one of the largest wine companies, Accolade Wines.

At her press conference from Fan Fair X at CMA Fest last week, Parton kicked off her Dolly! All Access pop-up experience at Fan Fair X that includes a huge must-see Dolly Wines bottle photo opportunity. Like its namesake, Dolly Wines will resonate beyond the surface, magnifying the rare and gentle things.

Dolly's first wine to be released, Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023, will go on sale in the United States to leading retailers in July. Starting today, it is exclusively available for pre-sale through Vivino on www.DollyWines.com. The crisp Chardonnay offers a blend of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak for a perfectly balanced sweetness.

U.S. consumers who pre-order Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023 through Vivino can take advantage of the limited time '$1 Dolly Days.' For $1 at checkout they can sign-up for a month of Vivino Plus, to receive free shipping on their order. The pre-sale orders will start shipping on June 25, 2024 and will go on sale in the United States to leading retailers in July 2024.

The beloved entertainer is known for bringing people together, and each bottle invites wine lovers and music fans alike into Dolly's world. Dolly was involved in every step of the winemaking process, offering her input on taste, look and feel to ensure each bottle perfectly represents the magic that Dolly brings to the world.

In a deal brokered by IMG, the initial Dolly Wines range features three varietals including Chardonnay, Rosé and Prosecco, with a fourth varietal, Sparkling, launching in Australia in September 2024 under the Dolly Parton label. The Rosé and Prosecco will be released in Fall 2024 to retailers across the United Kingdom.

"We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world," Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said. "Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!"

