Duran Duran Announce North American The Future Past Arena Tour

(Live Nation) Duran Duran has announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC joining them as special guests across the entire run.

Produced by Live Nation, The Future Past Tour begins on May 28 in San Jose, CA and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18.

The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more. Dates in NYC and LA will be announced soon.

Speaking about the upcoming dates, Simon Le Bon reveals, "It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

05/27 - Bottlerock Festival - Napa Valley, CA

05/28 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

05/31 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

06/01 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

06/03 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

06/06 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

06/07 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

06/09 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

06/10 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

06/13 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

06/15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

06/17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

06/18 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

08/24 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

08/26 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

08/28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

08/29 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

08/31 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN*

09/01 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

09/03 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

09/06 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

09/07 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

09/09 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

09/13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

09/16 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

09/19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Related Stories

Andy Taylor Missed Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle (2022 In Review)

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Reissued (2022 In Review)

Adam Lambert Covers Duran Duran Classic 'Ordinary World'

Duran Duran Shared All-Toy 'Anniversary' Video (2022 In Review)

News > Duran Duran