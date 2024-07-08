Duran Duran Announce 2024 Danse Macabre Halloween Party

(High Rise) Duran Duran are summoning all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up, and celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, October 31.

Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, The Danse Macabre Halloween Party was originally conceptualized at a fabled Halloween Duran Duran gig for the ages in 2022 and is now immortalized across 13 songs on their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre. Threading together new music, themed covers, and darkly reimagined versions of the band's classic tracks, the album has been described as "a treat for the senses" by American Songwriter, and "delightfully devilish" by Billboard, with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Duran Duran are feeling the spooky energy."

Duran Duran has also announced a North American east-coast run, set to take place this fall, bringing the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

For all dates, Artist VIP Presale begins Wednesday, July 10 at 10am local through Thursday, July 11 10pm local. Local Presale starts Thursday, July 11 at 10am local. Public on-sale begins Friday, July 12 at 10am local. Along with every ticket purchased, fans will receive a digital copy of Duran Duran's 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, repackaged with unreleased extras.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/21 - PPL Center - Allentown, PA

10/23 - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

10/25 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

10/26 - Borgata Event Center - Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

10/31 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY **HALLOWEEEN DANSE MACABRE PARTY**

11/02 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

