Duran Duran Reveal Jonas Akerlund Directed 'Black Moonlight' Video

(High Rise) Duran Duran have revealed the official music video for their new single 'Black Moonlight'. The song is where Duran Duran's dark side meets with their timeless, instantly recognizable dance-rock glamour, and features on the band's sixteenth studio album, Danse Macabre, which just scored the iconic British group their 10th UK Top 5 LP.

The creation of GRAMMY-winning director Jonas Akerlund (Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga), who the band last worked with on their spectacular 'Girl Panic' clip, the visuals for 'Black Moonlight' follow Duran Duranthrough a performative séance - a haunting play on the history of clairvoyance and mysticism, inspired by the Danse Macabre album artwork, which itself features images adapted from a collection of vintage seance photos personally sourced by keyboardist Nick Rhodes at auction. The video was produced by Black Dog Films.

'Black Moonlight,' which USA Today proclaimed "is the best new Duran Duran song in a decade," also sees the band reunited with long-time friend and collaborator Nile Rodgers on guitar and production, as well as ex-band member Andy Taylor adding guitar parts.

Speaking about 'Black Moonlight', Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes said:

"Shooting 'Black Moonlight' was the most fun we have all had on a video set in many years. I have always felt the best music videos are all about the ideas - having a seance in a haunted house was a perfect fit for this song. The director, Jonas Akerlund, truly understands style, attitude and atmosphere. He seized the moment and created an extraordinarily unique short film with us for the song 'Black Moonlight'. I think a lot of people will be surprised and, I hope, just a little unsettled by the results..."

Speaking about the creation of the 'Black Moonlight' music video, Jonas Akerlund said: "Working with Duran Duran is an endless inspiration. It's a rare gift to work with artists who have such a peerless style and collaborative approach, their videos were one of the main reasons I wanted to make music videos in the first place. I'm so proud to be part of their incredible catalogue of work. From the moment I heard 'Black Moonlight' and saw the album artwork I knew exactly what we needed to do. We all shared an interest in the occult and gothic aesthetics, so we dove into the dark side, together. "

