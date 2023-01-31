Fall Out Boy Announce So Much For (Tour) Dust

Tour poster

(fcc) Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road this summer with their 2023 headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust. The 25+ date North American trek will kick off with a show of epic proportions at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field on June 21 before continuing through cities like St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, and concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.



In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dust includes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.



Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is..., Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour's run.



Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning 10am local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10am local time.



So Much For (Tour) Dust, presented by Live Nation, is in support of Fall Out Boy's forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust, which arrives March 24, 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.

*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support

Wednesday, June 21* - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Friday, June 23* - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 24* - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday, June 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Wednesday, July 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Thursday, July 13 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, July 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, July 21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Monday, July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

Saturday, July 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 1 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Wednesday, August 2 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Friday, August 4 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, August 6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion





Related Stories

Fall Out Boy To Rock New Song On Late Night TV

Beauty School Dropout, Mark Hoppus, Pete Wentz Launch Verswire With 'Assassin' Video

Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Launches 'Loud and Sad Radio'

More Fall Out Boy