Fall Out Boy Announce So Much For (Tour) Dust
(fcc) Fall Out Boy is set to hit the road this summer with their 2023 headline tour So Much For (Tour) Dust. The 25+ date North American trek will kick off with a show of epic proportions at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field on June 21 before continuing through cities like St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, and concluding in Camden, NJ on August 6.
In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dust includes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.
Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is..., Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour's run.
Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Thursday, February 2 beginning 10am local time. General tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 3 at 10am local time.
So Much For (Tour) Dust, presented by Live Nation, is in support of Fall Out Boy's forthcoming new album So Much (For) Stardust, which arrives March 24, 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.
*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support
Wednesday, June 21* - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Friday, June 23* - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 24* - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wednesday, June 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 2 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Wednesday, July 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Thursday, July 13 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
Saturday, July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sunday, July 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tuesday, July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Friday, July 21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Monday, July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater
Saturday, July 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 1 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Wednesday, August 2 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Friday, August 4 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, August 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, August 6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
