Fall Out Boy Wraps Sold-Out So Much For (2our) Dust Tour

(fcc) GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy wrapped up their massive So Much For (2our) Dust headlining tour that saw more than 300,000 fans come out across 23 memorable dates, cementing their undeniable live show star power.
The tour hit cities including Austin, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Nashville, Seattle and more, as well as stop in New York City for a show at the famed Madison Square Garden.
Jimmy Eat World joined So Much For (2our) Dust on all dates as special guests; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR joined the tour on select shows throughout the run.
While on tour, Fall Out Boy was awarded Alternative Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, adding to their growing list of accolades including their latest, and eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust debuting as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24 release on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The album's first single "Love From The Other Side" immediately became a global hit, hitting No. 1 at Alternative Radio in February - an achievement that marked the band's first career alternative No. 1 song.
Keeping the momentum, Fall Out Boy's Andy Hurley will be sitting in as guest drummer for the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week starting tonight through Thursday, April 11. Tune in each night at 12:35am ET/11:35pm CT on NBC.
Next up for the band, Fall Out Boy will head to China for the Cactus Music Festival on May 2 before playing the Download Festival on June 15 (Leicestershire, UK), All Your Friends Fest on August 24 (Burls Creek, Canada) and When We Were Young on October 19 and 20 (Las Vegas).
