Fall Out Boy To Premiere Stream of Sold-Out MSG Show

(fcc) In March, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy took the stage at Madison Square Garden in front of a sold out crowd for a show mxdwn described as "a masterclass in nostalgia and unpredictability."

From a guitar doubling as a flamethrower, to the first-ever full-band performance of "Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save the Scene and Stop Going to Shows)," and a surprise guest appearance from The Academy Is' Will Beckett to perform "Slow Down," Fall Out Boy's MSG show pulled in fans from all over the world.

And with the conclusion of their sold out So Much For (2our) Dust Tour last month, Fall Out Boy will globally broadcast this epic performance in partnership with premier streaming platform Veeps on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S. can access the show for free as part of their subscription; for fans outside the U.S., tickets to the livestream are now on sale for $11.99.

