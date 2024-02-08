Jimmy Eat World Hitting The Road With Fall Out Boy

(kelleemack PR) Following their "So Much For (2our) Dust" trek in 2023, Fall Out Boy will hit the road with Jimmy Eat World, starting on February 28, in Portland, Oregon, and ending April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
It's hard to believe that this is the first time both bands - who simultaneously elevated emo rock from an underground scene to a national phenomenon - have toured together.
Tickets for their "So Much for (2our) Dust" dates are going fast, with low ticket availability in multiple markets - and the Seattle and New York dates are sold out! Grab yours before they're gone.
Fall Out Boy - So Much For (2our) Dust - 2024 Dates
*JIMMY EAT WORLD to support on ALL dates
Wed Feb 28 -- Portland, OR -- Moda Center
Fri Mar 01 -- Seattle, WA -- Climate Pledge Arena (SOLD OUT)
Sun Mar 03 -- Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center
Mon Mar 04 -- Anaheim, CA -- Honda Center
Thu Mar 07 -- Fort Worth, TX -- Dickies Arena
Fri Mar 08 -- Austin, TX -- Moody Center
Mon Mar 11 -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Paycom Center
Wed Mar 13 -- Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Mar 15 -- Orlando, FL -- Amway Center
Sat Mar 16 -- Jacksonville, FL -- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tue Mar 19 -- Raleigh, NC -- PNC Arena
Wed Mar 20 -- Baltimore, MD -- CFG Bank Arena
Fri March 22 -- New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)
Sun Mar 24 -- Albany, NY -- MVP Arena
Tue Mar 26 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena
Wed Mar 27 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena
Fri Mar 29 -- Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center
Sat Mar 30 -- Lexington, KY -- Rupp Arena
Sun Mar 31 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
Tue April 2 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Fiserv Forum
Wed Apr 03 -- Des Moines, IA -- Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Apr 05 -- Omaha, NE -- CHI Health Center Arena
Sat Apr 06 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Target Center
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Announce The Amplified Echoes Tour
Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video
Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Team For Spring Tour
Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday Lead Chain Fest
Vampire Weekend New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse- Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin Lead Inkcarceration- more
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement- Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD- Five Finger Death Punch- more
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Sleep Theory Reimagine 'Fall Out'
Jimmy Eat World Hitting The Road With Fall Out Boy
Enslaved Recruit Jo Quail For 'Forest Dweller'
Slipknot and Limp Bizkit DJs Recruited By Kaosis For 'It All Comes Down'
Trevor Rabin Shares Demo Version Of 'Fragile'
Vampire Weekend Announce New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse
The Tragically Hip Plan Special Release As Canadian Record Store Day Ambassadors