Ghost Announce RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A.

Ghost have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 that will feature special guest Amon Amarth.
The 27-date tour will be kicking off on August 2nd in Concord, CA at the Concord Pavilion, and will conclude on September 11th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale and Artist presale on Tuesday, February 14th. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting Friday, February 17th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.
CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Ghost's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14th at 11am ET until Thursday, February 16th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023:
Wed Aug 02 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Fri Aug 04 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
Mon Aug 07 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 08 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon, Aug 14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Tue Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu, Aug 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Aug 29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Wed, Aug 30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Thu Aug 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 05 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Sep 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum (no Amon Amarth)
