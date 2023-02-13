Ghost Announce RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A.

Ghost have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 that will feature special guest Amon Amarth.

The 27-date tour will be kicking off on August 2nd in Concord, CA at the Concord Pavilion, and will conclude on September 11th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.



Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale and Artist presale on Tuesday, February 14th. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting Friday, February 17th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.



CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Ghost's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14th at 11am ET until Thursday, February 16th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023:

Wed Aug 02 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

Mon Aug 07 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon, Aug 14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wed Aug 16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sun Aug 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Aug 23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu, Aug 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wed, Aug 30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Thu Aug 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 05 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Sep 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum (no Amon Amarth)

Related Stories

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At American Music Awards (2022 In Review)

Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross' Lyric Video

More Ghost News