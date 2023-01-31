Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest Lineup

Event poster

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta is bringing the iconic Milwaukee Metal Fest back to life this Memorial Day Weekend at The Rave/Eagles club with a lineup that is led by Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies.

Jasta purchased the rights to the festival last year and has announced the lineup for the rebooted event. Jamey had this to say, "The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to.

"Memorial Day Weekend 2023 - it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee.

"I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Borror added, "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic.

"Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is f***ing incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!" See the lineup below:

Lamb of God

Anthrax

Suicidal Tendencies

Napalm Death

Dark Angel

The Black Dahlia Murder

Obituary

Shadows Fall

Corrosion of Conformity

Fear Factory

After the Burial

The Halo Effect

Dying Fetus

Immolation

Crowbar

Vio-Lence

Goatwhore

Jungle Rot

Misery Index

Broken Hope

Terror

Macabre

Gatecreeper

Sanguisugabogg

Frozen Soul

Defeated Sanity

Dying Wish

Khemmis

Undeath

Blood Incantation

Imperial Triumphant

Impaler

Fuming Mouth

Ingrown

HATH

Repentance

Casket Robbery

Thrown Into Exhile

Toxic Ruin





