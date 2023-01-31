Lamb Of God Lead Resurrected Milwaukee Metal Fest Lineup
Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta is bringing the iconic Milwaukee Metal Fest back to life this Memorial Day Weekend at The Rave/Eagles club with a lineup that is led by Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies.
Jasta purchased the rights to the festival last year and has announced the lineup for the rebooted event. Jamey had this to say, "The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to.
"Memorial Day Weekend 2023 - it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life. I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee.
"I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"
Borror added, "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic.
"Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is f***ing incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!" See the lineup below:
Lamb of God
Anthrax
Suicidal Tendencies
Napalm Death
Dark Angel
The Black Dahlia Murder
Obituary
Shadows Fall
Corrosion of Conformity
Fear Factory
After the Burial
The Halo Effect
Dying Fetus
Immolation
Crowbar
Vio-Lence
Goatwhore
Jungle Rot
Misery Index
Broken Hope
Terror
Macabre
Gatecreeper
Sanguisugabogg
Frozen Soul
Defeated Sanity
Dying Wish
Khemmis
Undeath
Blood Incantation
Imperial Triumphant
Impaler
Fuming Mouth
Ingrown
HATH
Repentance
Casket Robbery
Thrown Into Exhile
Toxic Ruin
