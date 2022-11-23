.

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Keavin Wiggins | 11-23-2022

Single art

Metal supergroup Firstborne, featuring former Megadeth star James Lomanzo and former Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, have released a brand new song called "Intercontinental Champions."

Lomanzo and Adler are joined in the band by guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan. Adler said of the new song, "Awh! Our pandemic baby 'Intercontinental Champions' has finally been born! Will ya look at those riffs!?!? Kidding aside - this one gave me goosebumps as it came together.

"Glad to continue to surprise ourselves and our audience with songs as contagious as this. Hope you love it as much as we do and you'll hear from us again next month!"

Myrone added, "This song will activate the powers within. You will lift heavier, run faster, talk smarter, and most importantly: look cooler" Stream the song

Related Stories


Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

Megadeth, Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Release New Visualizer

Lamb Of God And Megadeth Alums Launch Firstborne

Firstborne Music and Merch

News > Firstborne

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

Latest News

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon Lawsuit

Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets

The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show

The Doors Premiere Video For Unreleased Song 'Paris Blues'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Preview CMT Crossroads Performance

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith Queen Of Our Hometown Acoustic