Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Metal supergroup Firstborne, featuring former Megadeth star James Lomanzo and former Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, have released a brand new song called "Intercontinental Champions."

Lomanzo and Adler are joined in the band by guitarist Myrone and vocalist Girish Pradhan. Adler said of the new song, "Awh! Our pandemic baby 'Intercontinental Champions' has finally been born! Will ya look at those riffs!?!? Kidding aside - this one gave me goosebumps as it came together.

"Glad to continue to surprise ourselves and our audience with songs as contagious as this. Hope you love it as much as we do and you'll hear from us again next month!"

Myrone added, "This song will activate the powers within. You will lift heavier, run faster, talk smarter, and most importantly: look cooler" Stream the song

