.

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

Bruce Henne | Published 01-27-2023

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest Video still

(hennemusic) Queen revisit rehearsals for their iconic performance at Live Aid on the latest episode of their weekly series The Greatest.

On July 13, 1985, many of the world's biggest music stars came together in London and Philadelphia to stage a global charity concert - organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox frotnman Midge Ure - to raise awareness and money for a devastating famine in Ethiopia.

In front of a worldwide audience of 1.9 billion people, Queen delivered what has since been widely regarded as the greatest live gig of all time - in just 20 minutes.

As the band believes preparation is the key to their live shows, it turned out that Queen was one of the only acts to put serious time into rehearsing to get the maximum out of the short set time, and they allowed cameras to capture a quick glimpse of those historic rehearsals in progress.

Cutting between rarely seen rehearsal footage and the band's live performances of "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Hammer To Fall" and "Radio Ga Ga", the episode presents in close-up the casually clad band members warming up for the event , which was praised by all - despite guitarist Brian May recently telling Total Guitar magazine he initially left the stage nervous that the set was one of the band's weaker performances.

See what Brian had to say about the event and watch rehearsal video here.


Related Stories
Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

The Queen The Greatest Series Returns With Season 2

Tempt Cover Queen Classic 'We Will Rock You'

Queen Streamed Lost Song Featuring Freddie Mercury (2022 In Review)

Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Day In Rock

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

advertisement

Reviews

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Latest News

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording

Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' To Announce New Album

Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

Green Day Stream Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Reissue

Young The Giant And Milky Chance Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's City That Sleeps

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.