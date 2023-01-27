Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen revisit rehearsals for their iconic performance at Live Aid on the latest episode of their weekly series The Greatest.

On July 13, 1985, many of the world's biggest music stars came together in London and Philadelphia to stage a global charity concert - organized by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox frotnman Midge Ure - to raise awareness and money for a devastating famine in Ethiopia.

In front of a worldwide audience of 1.9 billion people, Queen delivered what has since been widely regarded as the greatest live gig of all time - in just 20 minutes.

As the band believes preparation is the key to their live shows, it turned out that Queen was one of the only acts to put serious time into rehearsing to get the maximum out of the short set time, and they allowed cameras to capture a quick glimpse of those historic rehearsals in progress.

Cutting between rarely seen rehearsal footage and the band's live performances of "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Hammer To Fall" and "Radio Ga Ga", the episode presents in close-up the casually clad band members warming up for the event , which was praised by all - despite guitarist Brian May recently telling Total Guitar magazine he initially left the stage nervous that the set was one of the band's weaker performances.

See what Brian had to say about the event and watch rehearsal video here.





