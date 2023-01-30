.

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce North American Tour and Live EP
(Nasty Little Man) Having just completed a triumphant tour, Radiohead offshoot The Smile have confirmed a new run of North American dates for summer 2023.

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner will kick off the 14-date excursion on June 22nd with the band's first ever show in Mexico City. The tour will then proceed throughout the United States and Canada, marking The Smile's debut live performances in every city they play-with the exception of their return to New York where they'll headline Forest Hills Stadium on July 7th.

For those who can't make it out to one of these shows, The Smile are also releasing a limited edition live EP simply titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. True to its title, the EP is comprised of live recordings of fan favorites from The Smile's widely acclaimed debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, as well as the band's rendition of Thom's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." Europe: Live Recordings was recorded in various cities over the course of The Smile's first ever tour this past summer. Replace the needles and cartridges on your turntables as this release, out March 10th via XL Recordings, is vinyl only.

Full tracklist here:
A1. The Opposite
A2. Thin Thing
A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses
B1. The Same
B2. Waving A White Flag
B3. Free In The Knowledge

2023 Tour Dates
06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium
06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National
07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory


