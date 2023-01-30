Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce North American Tour and Live EP

(Nasty Little Man) Having just completed a triumphant tour, Radiohead offshoot The Smile have confirmed a new run of North American dates for summer 2023.

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner will kick off the 14-date excursion on June 22nd with the band's first ever show in Mexico City. The tour will then proceed throughout the United States and Canada, marking The Smile's debut live performances in every city they play-with the exception of their return to New York where they'll headline Forest Hills Stadium on July 7th.

For those who can't make it out to one of these shows, The Smile are also releasing a limited edition live EP simply titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. True to its title, the EP is comprised of live recordings of fan favorites from The Smile's widely acclaimed debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, as well as the band's rendition of Thom's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." Europe: Live Recordings was recorded in various cities over the course of The Smile's first ever tour this past summer. Replace the needles and cartridges on your turntables as this release, out March 10th via XL Recordings, is vinyl only.

Full tracklist here:

A1. The Opposite

A2. Thin Thing

A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses

B1. The Same

B2. Waving A White Flag

B3. Free In The Knowledge

2023 Tour Dates

06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium

06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National

07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory





