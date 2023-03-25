Singled Out: Fire Follows' Finally Home

Single art

Fire Follows just released their new hard rock balled "Finally Home" as they hit the road with Smile Empty Smile, Tantric, and Horizon Theory, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Written and produced by frontman Chris Watt, the song centers around a spiritual awakening and realization that we all have a destination far beyond the confines of this world. The lyrics take the listener through a visual journey of self-discovery that culminates in a welcoming back to a long-forgotten origin. As the chorus lyrics state: "I remember these halls - And the trees that we planted look how they've grown - Lay my hands on these walls - I remember every stone - Can't believe I'm finally home"



Chris has often said that these types of songs arise quickly in moments of immense inspiration, and this track is certainly no different. The song came at a time of deep isolation and reflection in Chris's life, and he is so grateful to have been able to have been given the words to express this powerful message.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below. Learn more about the band and see their remaining dates of the tour here

