Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce First North American Tour

Radiohead offshoot The Smile have announced that they are bringing their successful live show to North America this fall for the very first time, following their current UK/European tour.
The band, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner, will be launching their first tour of the U.S. and Canada in support of their debut album, "A Light for Attracting Attention" which arrive in May digitally and will be released in physical formats this Friday, June 17th.
The tour is set to launch on November 14th in Providence, RI at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium and will conclude on December 21st in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium.
Tickets will go sale to the general public this Friday, June 17th. See the dates below:
Mon Nov 14 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Wed Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Fri Nov 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Sun Nov 20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein
Wed Nov 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Fri Nov 25 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sat Nov 26 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Mon Nov 28 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre -
Tue Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Thu Dec 01 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sat Dec 03 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Sun Dec 04 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Tue Dec 06 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
Thu Dec 08 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat Dec 10 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Wed Dec 14 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Dec 16 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
Sun Dec 18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Dec 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
