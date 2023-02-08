Radiohead's Philip Selway Shares 'Strange Dance'

Radiohead's Philip Selway has released a music video for his new single, "Strange Dance," the title track to his forthcoming album, and has announces some record store appearances.

Selway will be releasing the new album on February 24th. He had this to say about the title track, "Strange Dance had a very long gestation as a song. In its original form, it was the first piece from the album to be written, over 20 years ago.

"It was also the last song to be completed on the album, with the lyric taking shape in the final recording session. The strange dance I write about refers to the contortions we all perform as we try to balance seemingly irreconcilable elements of our lives, and the relationships that help us navigate this uncertainty."



Selway will be celebrate the new album release by making a number of independent record store appearances for album signings during the week of album release. 24th February will see him visit Resident Records in Brighton for album signings and a Q&A with Bella Union label boss Simon Raymonde.

The following day will include signings in Portsmouth (Pie & Vinyl), Oxford (Truck) and Kingston (Banquet Records) before he heads north on 26th February for appearances in Sheffield (Bear Tree), Bingley (Five Rise) and Crash (Leeds).

Then on 27th February Selway will perform tracks from the album at London's Rough Trade East accompanied by The Elysian Collective.

Related Stories

Radiohead's Philip Selway Shares 'Check For Signs Of Life' Visualizer

Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary

News > Philip Selway