Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary

Film poster courtesy MVD Film poster courtesy MVD

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason and Radiohead's Philip Selway are two of the stars who were interviewed for the new documentary "The Vinyl Revival".

The film, which comes from the makers of "Last Stop Standing", will be released on DVD on April 10th and explores the resurgent of the vinyl music format.

The film was directed and produced by Pip Piper and also features interview with Ade Utley (Portishead), Joel Gion (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), The Orielles, CASSIA and more.

The DVD will also feature an 8 page booklet chronicling the making of the film, with contributions from director Pip Piper (Last Shop Standing) and author Graham Jones. Watch the trailer below:





