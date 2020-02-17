.

Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary

Michael Angulia | 02-17-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Vinyl RevivalFilm poster courtesy MVD

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason and Radiohead's Philip Selway are two of the stars who were interviewed for the new documentary "The Vinyl Revival".

The film, which comes from the makers of "Last Stop Standing", will be released on DVD on April 10th and explores the resurgent of the vinyl music format.

The film was directed and produced by Pip Piper and also features interview with Ade Utley (Portishead), Joel Gion (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), The Orielles, CASSIA and more.

The DVD will also feature an 8 page booklet chronicling the making of the film, with contributions from director Pip Piper (Last Shop Standing) and author Graham Jones. Watch the trailer below:


Related Stories


Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

More Vinyl Revival News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour- Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut- The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals 'Ordinary Man' Track Details

Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut

The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017

Billy Sheehan Addresses Van Halen Offer Controversy

Supergroup Black Swan Release 'Make It There' Video

Lovebites Stream New Song 'Signs Of Deliverance'

Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.