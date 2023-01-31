Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour And Livestream

Tour poster

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced that they will once again be teaming up for a North American tour this spring and summer in support of their latest collaborative album, "Raise The Roof".

They have also announced a special broadcast of their entire September 1, 2022 performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre will be streaming via Mandolin on March 16th at 8 PM, GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8 PM, ET for US viewers.

The new tour leg is scheduled to kick off on April 25th in Shreveport, LA at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and will wrap up on July 5th in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage.

Raising The Roof Tour 2023 Dates:

04/25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

04/26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

04/30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

05/02 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

05/03 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center - The Heights

05/05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

05/09 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

05/13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

05/15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

05/18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

06/14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

06/15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

06/17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

06/18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

06/28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

06/29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

07/01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/02 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center

07/03 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point

07/05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage





