Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour And Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-31-2023

Tour poster

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced that they will once again be teaming up for a North American tour this spring and summer in support of their latest collaborative album, "Raise The Roof".

They have also announced a special broadcast of their entire September 1, 2022 performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre will be streaming via Mandolin on March 16th at 8 PM, GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8 PM, ET for US viewers.

The new tour leg is scheduled to kick off on April 25th in Shreveport, LA at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and will wrap up on July 5th in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage.

Raising The Roof Tour 2023 Dates:
04/25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
04/26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
04/30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
05/02 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
05/03 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center - The Heights
05/05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
05/09 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
05/13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
05/15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
05/18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
06/14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater
06/15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona
06/17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park
06/18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
06/29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
07/01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/02 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center
07/03 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point
07/05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage


