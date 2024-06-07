Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new version of the Led Zeppelin classic "When The Levee Breaks". The cover track appeared on the Led Zeppelin IV album and was originally penned by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy in 1929.

Krauss and the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman launched their current North American tour on June 2ns in Tulsa, OK at Cain's Ballroom and the trek is set to run through September 1st where it wraps up in Vail, CO at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The Cain's Ballroom show was a special centennial celebration. Plant and Krauss are touring in support of their latest collaborative album, "Raise the Roof". Stream "When the Levee Breaks" and see the remaining dates below:

June 7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

June 8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

June 11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

June 12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival* #

June 14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

June 15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

June 18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

June 19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August 8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival !

August 13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

August 14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

August 16 - Seattle, WA - [venue to be announced]*^

August 17 - Seattle, WA - [venue to be announced]*^

August 19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

August 21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

August 22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

August 24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater*

August 26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

August 28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

August 29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

August 31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September 1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* With JD McPherson

