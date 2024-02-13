Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced that they will be reuniting for the Can't Let Go Tour of North America this spring and summer and have revealed the initial dates for the trek.

The tour is currently set to kick off on June 2nd in Tulsa, OK at Cain's Ballroom for a special centennial celebration and they have announced dates through September 1st in Vail, CO at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

JD McPherson will be pulling double duty for the tour, he will be the support act and will also be playing lead guitar for Plant and Krause, who's band will also feature drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar.

Tickets for most stops go on-sale at 10 AM, local time this Friday, February 16th and the tour will be taking part in Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. From the official announcement, "Robert Plant and Alison Krauss want to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, if fans purchase tickets for a show through Ticketmaster and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Exchange, the artists have also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange."

Can't Let Go Tour Dates:

June 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

June 4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

June 5 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater*

June 7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

June 8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

June 11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

June 12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival* #

June 14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

June 15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

June 18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

June 19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August 8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival !

August 13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

August 14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

August 16 - Seattle, WA - [venue to be announced]*^

August 17 - Seattle, WA - [venue to be announced]*^

August 19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

August 21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

August 22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

August 24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater*

August 26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

August 28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

August 29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

August 31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September 1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* With JD McPherson

