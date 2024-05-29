Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials

(AVS TV) The sound of summer is on AXS TV, as the Network gives viewers the ultimate front row seat to landmark performances from some of rock's most influential icons-airing throughout the month of June.

The summer concert series kicks off on June 1, as Metallica legends James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo join forces with the San Francisco Symphony 20 years after the band's definitive S&M album, to put a unique twist on signature hits such as "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "The Memory Remains," "One," "Nothing Else Matters," and "Enter Sandman" in Metallica: S&M2. Then, rock trailblazer Robert Plant delivers a career-spanning set featuring Led Zeppelin classics, solo standouts, and more in Robert Plant And The Band Of Joy: Live From The Artists Den.

Other highlights include Aerosmith's headlining set at the renowned Download Festival in the once in a lifetime concert event Aerosmith - Live At Donington (June 2); a homecoming for the ages, as southern rock staples ZZ Top roll into the Lone Star State in ZZ Top: Live From Texas (June 8); the Foo Fighters' roaring two-night set across the Pond, boasting appearances by Led Zeppelin titans Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, in Foo Fighters - Live At Wembley Stadium (June 15); and Tom Petty's hometown return to Gainesville, FL for the first time in over a decade, featuring a stunning duet with Stevie Nicks, in Tom Petty: Live From Gatorville (June 22).

The summer offerings continue with Nirvana's Halloween set in the birthplace of the grunge movement, filmed just five weeks after the release of the band's definitive Nevermind album, in Nirvana: Live At The Paramount (June 23); Queen's historic first show at Wembley Stadium, which broke attendance records and featured the largest lighting rig for a live show, in Queen: Live At Wembley (June 29); and Bon Jovi performs their Lost Highway album-marking the first time the band had played a complete album live-in the Windy City in Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert (June 29), among others.

AXS TV's June Summer Concert Series Lineup is as Follows (All Times are Eastern):

AXS TV's June Concert Series Lineup

Sat., June 1

-7 p.m. - Metallica S&M2

-1 a.m. - Robert Plant And The Band Of Joy: Live From Artists Den

-2 a.m. - Foreigner

Sun., June 2

-1 a.m. - Aerosmith - Live At Donington

Sat., June 8

-1 p.m. & 12 a.m. - ZZ Top: Live In Texas

-3 p.m. - The Doobie Brothers: Let The Music Play

Sun., June 9

-1 p.m. & 1 a.m.- Fleetwood Mac: Live In Boston

-3 a.m.- Elvis Costello Live From The Artists Den

Sat., June 15

-1 p.m. & 1 a.m. - Foo Fighters - Live At Wembley Stadium 2008

Sun., June 16

-1 p.m. & 1 a.m. - Heart: Soundstage Part One

-2 p.m. & 2 a.m. - Heart: Soundstage Part Two

-3 a.m.- Cyndi Lauper

Sat., June 22

-1 p.m. & 1 a.m. - Tom Petty: Live From Gatorville

Sun., June 23

-1 p.m. & 1 a.m. - Nirvana: Live At The Paramount

-2 a.m.- Sonic Youth

Sat., June 29

-1 p.m.& 1 a.m. - Queen: Live At Wembley

-3 p.m. & 3 a.m. - Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert

Sun., June 30

-1 p.m. & 1 a.m. - Journey: Live In Houston 1981 - The Escape Tour

-3 a.m. - Billy Idol in Super Overdrive Live

