Singled Out: Uncured's Let's Break Out

Uncured just released a video for "Let's Break Out", the first single from their upcoming EP My Design. To celebrate, we asked brothers Rex and Zak Cox of Uncured to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Sometimes songs come together in a single session, with everything falling into place from the first guitar riff until the big final chorus. Other times, the creation of a song represents a journey where the song evolves over time. The creation of Uncured's new single "Let's Break Out" was a journey, and a long one!

"Let's Break Out" began life as a song titled "Dance In Flames". The song had a strong verse and pre-chorus, and we loved the visual concept of "dancing in flames" despite all adversity. The problem with "Dance In Flames", however, was that the chorus was too dependent on the lyrical concept and consequently didn't deliver a sufficiently memorable experience. We tried minor tweaks to add more energy, but none made enough impact to elevate the song.

Eventually we came to realize that the chorus needed a complete re-write, which is a major undertaking for a song that has been completely recorded, mixed and mastered. The re-write began as a trial-and-error process, and plenty of variations were recorded, mixed and deleted! After a few weeks of "write, record, delete, repeat", we came up with the current version of the song and felt we had something special.



But that was only the start. With a new chorus in hand, we wanted to restructure the entire song, along with its lyrics, to flow better with the new chorus. The concept of "Let's Break Out" is about overcoming problems, not accepting adversities. The song was restructured to start with a chorus variation on top of a trashy drum groove to get the listener moving. We also added an aggressive breakdown in the second half of the song following a blistering guitar solo. This sets up a big chorus finale, which leads to a new, hi-production outro that hopefully gets listeners to play the track again!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Uncured 'Set The World Ablaze' With New Single

Uncured Share 'We Are The Antidote'

More Uncured News