Uncured Share 'We Are The Antidote'

Uncured have released their brand new single "We Are The Antidote." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Living Like I'm Dead", which will be hitting stores on March 18th.

"'We Are the Antidote' is a song about emotional release and self-empowerment," says vocalist/guitarist Rex Cox while, his brother Zak, who also shares vocal/guitar duties, adds, "the song was written in the depths of the 2020/21 COVID pandemic. It is a story of personal loneliness. Music and the connections that musicians make with their fans can be the 'antidote' to feelings of separation."



Fans can also catch the band out on their current headlining U.S. tour in support of the new album with support from Versus Me and Madame Mayhem. The tour kicked off in late February and wraps March 20 at Blind Tiger in Greensboro, NC. See the dates and stream the new song below (or stream via Spotify:



3/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

3/6 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

3/7 - Kansas City, MO - Vivo Live

3/8 - Wichita, KS - The Wave

3/9 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

3/10 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

3/11 - Katy, TX - Wildcatter

3/12 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

3/15 - Shreveport, LA - Sand Bar

3/16 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

3/18 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

3/19 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

3/20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

