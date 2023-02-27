Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband

The new all-star project GXTP have released a music video for their new single, "Contraband", which features a guest appearance from Motley Crue star Tommy Lee.

GXTP features producer Jason Paul (better known as Poo Bear), producer Sasha Sirota, and Triple Sixx. Paul had this to say, "It all stems from the pandemic and a poem. At the time there was a shortage of Guns and Toilet Paper and I read a poem by our partner Nabeel (Triple Sixx), And I said to Triple Sixx that this (poem) feels like a rock song brother and it ended up turning into a band] Jason Paul is my real name. With me there is rock but also soul involved. Tripple Sixx has always had rock and roll in his heart and this was a passion project for him. Sasha he's a weirdo, New Mexican. Sasha also plays all of the instruments on the records."

"It's a really special record that derived from a poem it evolved from a real like to a real life record. Hearing Tommy Lee was incredible. It was amazing to have a rock legend bless us with playing drums on Contraband and also appear in our music video It was such a cool experience to make comedy with my friends. It was really just a few guys having fun parodying one of our favorite movies but you will have to watch it to know what I am talking about. "

WMA shared these details about the video, "Directed by Rock And Egg (Highly Suspect, Des Rocs, Ski Mask The Slump God), 'Contraband' places a spotlight on the multi-layered project exploring various elements of rock while providing the perfect amount of comedic relief.

"Parodying 2008's Tropic Thunder, the music video features a cameo from internet star King Bach and finds the combatants on a mission through the jungle with toilet paper guns in hand to recover one of their own while smuggling out highly valued contraband. " Watch the video below:

