GXTP Recruit David Arquette To Battle Chimp In 'Lust & Purity' Video

(WMA) GXTP who have just released the humorous music video for their latest single "Lust & Purity", the latest single off GXTP's debut album Smoke & Mirrors where they spotlight various elements of rock while providing the perfect amount of comedic relief.

The video was inspired by classic 90s films like Small Soldiers and Toy Story, taking viewers inside the toy box with GXTP - comprised of multi-platinum and GRAMMY nominated producers Jason Paul and Sasha Sirota, along with Triple Sixx - coming to life as action figures. As chaos ensues, the guys band together and enlist the help of David Arquette to battle against a sinister chimp and feisty devil plotting their demise.

The track joins previously released offerings including debut single "Foresight," adrenaline-fueled redemption track "Accusation," and explosive "Contraband" featuring the legendary Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe. To date the band has garnered over 7.7 million global streams along with early media support from the likes of Forbes, E! Magazine, Loudwire, New Noise Magazine, Blabbermouth, and Spindle Magazine among others!

