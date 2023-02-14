U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'One'

(hennemusic) U2 is streaming a new version of their 1991 classic, "One", from the forthcoming collection, "Songs Of Surrender."

The band presented a special world premiere of the 2023 version during the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year feature in Glendale, AZ on February 12 as part of Super Bowl LVII's opening ceremonies.

"One" was originally issued as the third single from the group's seventh album, "Achtung Baby", and now the reimagined version is featured as one of 40 songs from the group's extensive history that were re-recorded during sessions over the past two years.

Due March 17 and curated and produced by The Edge, "Songs Of Surrender" presents new recordings of each track, to include the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics.

This week, U2 announced details for a Las Vegas residency this fall; get details and stream the reimagined version of "One" here.

