Melissa Manchester Inks Deal For New Album

(Jensen) Celebrating 50 years of creating and touring, GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Melissa Manchester has inked a deal with Green Hill Productions to release her upcoming 25th album.

"I'm delighted to know Blake Davis and the excellent team at Green Hill will be releasing my 25th album, RE:VIEW, in celebration of my 50-year career," Manchester says. "RE:VIEW revisits several of my charted hits with some grand guest artists.

"It is thrilling, too, to take my place on Green Hill's shining roster alongside some of the world's (and my) most beloved artists, including my musical godmother Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Olivia Newton-John, Duke Ellington, Elvis Presley and Earth, Wind and Fire to name just a few. I look forward to the unfolding of this grand next adventure with Green Hill!"

Blake Davis, General Manager, Green Hill Productions, adds, "What a pleasure it is for Green Hill to be able to work with an artist of Melissa's caliber. Her incredible gifts have brought her major success stories in writing, acting, and singing, not to mention a career spanning over 5 decades. The reimagined songs on this album not only include many of Melissa's superstar friends but are classic Melissa hits that have brought people joy for many years. The team at Green Hill is excited for fans both new and old to hear this great project."

The musical icon is set to star as Mrs. Brice in the North American tour of Funny Girl, kicking off September 9 at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including Detroit, Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Philadelphia.

Manchester, whose previous musical theater experience includes national tours of two Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, Song & Dance and Music Of The Night, will perform such beloved selections as "If A Girl Isn't Pretty" and "Who Taught Her Everything She Knows?" in Funny Girl, adding to the stunning collection of classics to which she's lent her luminous voice over the years - "Midnight Blue," "Don't Cry Out Loud," and "You Should Hear How She Talks About You" are among her hits.

