Melissa Manchester Premieres 'Just Too Many People' Video

(The Press House) Melissa Manchester is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her latest single and accompanying music video, "Just Too Many People," out today. This highly anticipated track marks a new chapter in Manchester's illustrious career, offering a blend of her distinctive vocals and timeless songwriting.

"Just Too Many People" promises to be a musical journey that showcases Manchester's enduring talent and her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. The single is a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of human relationships, delivered with Manchester's signature emotive performance. The accompanying music video unfolds within the iconic streets of New York City, capturing the spirit of the song through camera angles and genuine moments featuring Melissa Manchester engaging individuals in the urban tapestry.

"'Just Too Many People' (Manchester/Poncia) has taken on a much deeper, more nuanced meaning to me these days," claims Manchester. "In a world where we are all connected by social media and smartphones, disconnected isolation and rampant loneliness are a result of much of it. Hopefully my song shines a light on this, showing that human connection is the only enduring solution."

