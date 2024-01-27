.

Melissa Manchester Premieres 'Just Too Many People' Video

01-27-2024
Melissa Manchester Premieres 'Just Too Many People' Video

(The Press House) Melissa Manchester is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her latest single and accompanying music video, "Just Too Many People," out today. This highly anticipated track marks a new chapter in Manchester's illustrious career, offering a blend of her distinctive vocals and timeless songwriting.

"Just Too Many People" promises to be a musical journey that showcases Manchester's enduring talent and her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. The single is a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of human relationships, delivered with Manchester's signature emotive performance. The accompanying music video unfolds within the iconic streets of New York City, capturing the spirit of the song through camera angles and genuine moments featuring Melissa Manchester engaging individuals in the urban tapestry.

"'Just Too Many People' (Manchester/Poncia) has taken on a much deeper, more nuanced meaning to me these days," claims Manchester. "In a world where we are all connected by social media and smartphones, disconnected isolation and rampant loneliness are a result of much of it. Hopefully my song shines a light on this, showing that human connection is the only enduring solution."

Related Stories
Melissa Manchester Premieres 'Just Too Many People' Video

Melissa Manchester Inks Deal For New Album

Melissa Manchester Celebrates Her Remarkable Fifty-Year Career

News > Melissa Manchester

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey To Rock 49ers Vs Lions NFC Championship Game Halftime- Mick Mars Reveals 'Undone' Video- more

Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen- Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic - more

Reviews

The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more

Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!

Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1

The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More

On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)

Latest News

Journey To Rock 49ers Vs Lions NFC Championship Game Halftime

Mick Mars Reveals 'Undone' Video

Emo Orchestra Recruit Escape The Fate For Spring Tour

Hulk Hogan Tried To Join Metallica This Day in Rock 2012

An Evening With Robert Fripp & David Singleton Tour Announced

Walter Trout And Beth Hard Share 'Broken' Lyric Video

Melissa Manchester Premieres 'Just Too Many People' Video

Lionheart Deliver 'V Is For Victory'