Bktherula & Youngboy Never Broke Again Reveal 'Crazy Girl 2' Video

(Warner) Atlanta hip-hop outlier Bktherula joins forces with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for "CRAZY GIRL 2," a swagged-out new version of her audacious breakup anthem "CRAZY GIRL" from this year's LVL5 P1. The collaboration follows Bk's recent Love Nirvana (Acoustic) EP and Marc Jacobs' PF23 campaign.

"Heard you got a hoe name tatted on your body," Bk raps over down-tempo beats and waves of synths. "The truth be told." NBA Youngboy then steps up to the mic to give his own, unfiltered perspective on sex, love, and betrayal. A stone-cold banger in its original form, the feature elevates the attitude-filled track to bold, new heights. Both artists' unapologetic approach is reflected in the video, which finds them posted up with luxurious cars in all black giving no F's.

The reinvented track arrives on the heels of her EP Love Nirvana (Acoustic), featuring original and newly stripped-down versions and live performance videos of beloved tracks including "UH HUH," "Tweakin' Together" and "Summer." The then-and-now EP, which showcases her remarkable versatility, was her first release since dropping LVL 5 Pt 1 in February. That release included "PSSYONFT,""TAN" and 2022's "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely.

In addition to modeling for Marc Jacobs' PF23 campaign alongside rock icon Debbie Harry and rising rapper Destroy Lonely, among other big names, the rapper's blossoming presence is also reflected in a stunning spread for V Magazine. In addition to posing for a stylish shoot, she was part of a stacked round table - other participants included Lola Brooke and Monaleo - celebrating 50 years of hip-hop hosted by female rap pioneer MC Lyte.

