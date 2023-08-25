Bktherula & Youngboy Never Broke Again Reveal 'Crazy Girl 2' Video

(Warner) Atlanta hip-hop outlier Bktherula joins forces with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for "CRAZY GIRL 2," a swagged-out new version of her audacious breakup anthem "CRAZY GIRL" from this year's LVL5 P1. The collaboration follows Bk's recent Love Nirvana (Acoustic) EP and Marc Jacobs' PF23 campaign.
"Heard you got a hoe name tatted on your body," Bk raps over down-tempo beats and waves of synths. "The truth be told." NBA Youngboy then steps up to the mic to give his own, unfiltered perspective on sex, love, and betrayal. A stone-cold banger in its original form, the feature elevates the attitude-filled track to bold, new heights. Both artists' unapologetic approach is reflected in the video, which finds them posted up with luxurious cars in all black giving no F's.
The reinvented track arrives on the heels of her EP Love Nirvana (Acoustic), featuring original and newly stripped-down versions and live performance videos of beloved tracks including "UH HUH," "Tweakin' Together" and "Summer." The then-and-now EP, which showcases her remarkable versatility, was her first release since dropping LVL 5 Pt 1 in February. That release included "PSSYONFT,""TAN" and 2022's "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely.
In addition to modeling for Marc Jacobs' PF23 campaign alongside rock icon Debbie Harry and rising rapper Destroy Lonely, among other big names, the rapper's blossoming presence is also reflected in a stunning spread for V Magazine. In addition to posing for a stylish shoot, she was part of a stacked round table - other participants included Lola Brooke and Monaleo - celebrating 50 years of hip-hop hosted by female rap pioneer MC Lyte.
Bktherula Delivers 'Crazy Girl' Video
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72- Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident- Asking Alexandria- more
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'- Staind- Back To The 2000's Tour- Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards - more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album With 'Let Your Boys Be Country' Release- Dan + Shay Go Vegas For 'We Should Get Married' Video- more
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72
MxPx Rock Livestream To Celebrate New Album Arrival
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez
Another Day Dawns Announce New Album With 'Hesitate' Video
Soft Machine Open 'Other Doors' With New Album
Zac Farro's halfnoise Releases 'Cool Cat'
Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident
The Killers Share First New Music Of 2023 With 'Your Side Of Town'