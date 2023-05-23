Bktherula Delivers 'Crazy Girl' Video

(Warner Records) Primed for a hot summer, rising Atlanta rapper Bktherula shares the music video for her new single "Crazy Girl" today. It remains a standout from her multifaceted 2023 project LVL5 P1.

The track's woozy production underscores her melodic delivery and magnetic intonation. Meanwhile, the cinematic visual directed by Jordan Margolin finds her on top of a mountain. She instantly transfixes as she raps to the camera against the sweeping vista of the lush landscape behind her. With trippy editing, one vignette melts into the next. Simultaneously, her words echo as she confesses, "I remember praying for the day that he'd leave me alone."

Bktherula continues to connect to both audiences and tastemakers alike. Pitchfork hailed "Crazy Girl" as "The must-hear rap song of the day" and christened it "a subtle psychological portrait." Of LVL5 P1, NME proclaimed, "Bk's latest project finds her at her most self-assured. Having spent the previous three years learning to ground herself, this record reinforces her determination to do things her own way." The FADER put it best, "With infectious energy to spare and an entrancingly raw sound, Atlanta rapper Bktherula is a consistent voice of rap's new generation."

Get ready for more though...

The sizzling 10-song set includes "PSSYONFT," "TAN," and "PSSYONFT" as well as 2022's "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely and "?????." Other highlights include "BACK," which demonstrates the 20-year-old's versatility and lyrical prowess, and "WE MADE IT" - her soaring collaboration with Rico Nasty that pulses with attitude, and creative chemistry. Other standouts on the project are "NO ADLIB," "DO IT AGAIN," "CRAZY GIRL," and "BELIEVE." With hooks galore and wildly eclectic production, LVL5 P1 is all killer and no filler.

Bktherula is building on the momentum she created in 2022, which saw the release of notable singles like the soulful "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely and the rapid-fire "Through 2 U." Those tracks followed the velvety two-pack "Coupe/Keep da K" - a gift to fans eagerly awaiting the followup to 2021's psychedelic Love Black.

Her hard work is paying off. Complex named Bktherula one of "20 Rappers To Watch In 2023," while Office Magazine praised the project and noted that, "Bktherula is continuously learning that the good energy she puts into the world comes back to her in many ways."

Bktherula continues her reign on the road. Check out her remaining tour dates below.

Stay tuned for more soon!

TOUR DATES:

Fri - 6/23/2023 - Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Chicago, IL

Fri - 6/30/2023 - splash! - Ferropolis, Germany

Sat - 7/1/2023 - Woo Hah x Rolling Loud - Rotterdam, NL

Weds - 7/5/2023 - Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 - Portimao, Portugal

Thurs - 7/6/2023 - Openair Fraunfeld - Fraunfeld, Switzerland

Sat - 7/8/2023 - Rolling Loud Germany 2023 - Munchen, Germany

Sun - 7/23/2023 - Rolling Loud Miami - Miami, FL

