Burna Boy Streams New Album 'I Told Them'

(Atlantic) Burna Boy releases his seventh studio album, I Told Them... via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. The 15-track album includes appearances from GZA, RZA, 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole and Byron Messia. I Told Them... is available now via all streaming services.

With his latest body of work, Burna Boy invites you to immerse yourself in the stories, rhythms, and melodies that define I Told Them... an album that encapsulates the essence of his musical journey. With an intricate blend of musical influences, from elements of 90s Hip-hop to Afrofusion, the project creates a vibrant fusion of sounds while Burna's signature storytelling takes center stage, inviting listeners into a world where themes of triumph, grinding and resilience converge.

I Told Them... marks a pivotal chapter in Burna's artistic journey. The album is a reflection of his growth, both as an artist and as an individual. The album's title serves as a powerful statement of Burna's self-assurance and the validation of his ascension to the top. It encapsulates his journey from an aspiring artist to a global icon, using his music as a catalyst to the world stage. Burna's influence extends far beyond the borders of Nigeria. His music resonates with listeners across continents, and I Told Them... is poised to further cement his status as a global music sensation. The album is set to provide fans with an immersive and captivating listening experience, showcasing Burna Boy's dedication to his craft.

I Told Them... is accompanied by a special edition magazine. The exclusive piece is meant to serve as a collector's item/special keepsake for fans. From front to back the magazine features never-before-seen content including a conversation between Burna Boy and RZA (of the Wu-Tang Clan), articles written by his grandfather (former manager of the legendary Fela Kuti), photos from throughout the making of the album, and more. The limited run magazine will be available exclusively at select pop-up events and Burna Boy's official website.

