Burna Boy Announces Historic Stadium Show

(Live Nation) As part of his monumental world-wide stadium tour, which includes stops at Paris La Defense, London Stadium, and GelreDome in The Netherlands, global superstar Burna Boy has announced yet another historic milestone in the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the African Giant will be bringing his GRAMMY® Award-winning music to Citi Field in NYC on July 8, 2023, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the U.S.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 4th at 10 AM Local. The general on sale for Burna Boy at Citi Field will start Friday, April 7th at 10 AM Local Time on Onaspaceship.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Burna Boy LOVE, DAMINI at Citi Field show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 4th at 10 AM local until Thursday, April 6th at 10 PM local through the Citi Entertainment program.

The Citi Field show announcement comes after Burna Boy's explosive appearance at Dreamville Music Festival this past weekend in Raleigh, NC. Burna is also set to make his return to the Coachella stage later this month before headlining Afro Nation Miami as well as co-headlining the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in June. Burna will also be performing arena shows in Oakland and Dallas.

Last month, Burna Boy released an official music video for "Rollercoaster," featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning Latin artist J Balvin. Watch it below. The fan favorite track comes from Burna's acclaimed studio album, "LOVE, DAMINI."

Following its nomination for Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Burna Boy's global smash hit "Last Last" has also been RIAA certified platinum becoming the fastest Afrobeat song to be certified gold and platinum in the U.S.

