.

Burna Boy Announces Historic Stadium Show

04-03-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Burna Boy Tour poster
Tour poster

(Live Nation) As part of his monumental world-wide stadium tour, which includes stops at Paris La Defense, London Stadium, and GelreDome in The Netherlands, global superstar Burna Boy has announced yet another historic milestone in the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the African Giant will be bringing his GRAMMY® Award-winning music to Citi Field in NYC on July 8, 2023, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the U.S.

TICKETS:  Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, April 4th at 10 AM Local. The general on sale for Burna Boy at Citi Field will start Friday, April 7th at 10 AM  Local Time on Onaspaceship.com. 

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Burna Boy LOVE, DAMINI at Citi Field show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 4th at 10 AM local until Thursday, April 6th at 10 PM local through the Citi Entertainment program.

The Citi Field show announcement comes after Burna Boy's explosive appearance at Dreamville Music Festival this past weekend in Raleigh, NC. Burna is also set to make his return to the  Coachella  stage later this month before headlining  Afro Nation Miami  as well as co-headlining the  2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show  in June. Burna will also be performing arena shows in  Oakland and Dallas.

Last month, Burna Boy released an official music video for  "Rollercoaster,"  featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning Latin artist  J Balvin. Watch it  below. The fan favorite track comes from Burna's acclaimed studio album, "LOVE, DAMINI."

Following its nomination for  Best Global Music Performance  at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards,  Burna Boy's global smash hit  "Last Last"  has also been RIAA certified platinum becoming the fastest Afrobeat song to be certified gold and platinum in the U.S.

Related Stories
Burna Boy Announces Historic Stadium Show

More Burna Boy News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more

Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- Foreigner Spoof Rock Hall For April Fool's Day- Queen Expand North American Tour- more

Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded Reissues- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central

MorleyView Deb Morrison

RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Latest News

Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute At CMT Music Awards

The All-American Rejects Announce Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour

Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup

Oceano Announce Deathcore Ain't Dead Tour

Rebellion Share 'Kiew' Video To Announce Their First Live Album

The Defiants Deliver New Song 'Hey Life' And Announce Album

Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce The Garden Parties Arena Shows