Chris Clark Takes Fans 'Halfway To Memphis'

(MCM) Chris Clark celebrates the release of his third single titled "Halfway To Memphis". Penned by the twenty-nine-year-old songwriter (alongside Tommy Collier who is widely recognized for his significant role in kick-starting Katy Perry's career), and produced by Kolt Barber, the original tune follows the success of his sophomore release, "Glass Half Empty," which is enjoying momentum at country radio.

The "Halfway To Memphis" Storyline: Falling for a "ride or die," the road trip from Nashville to Memphis may lead to "forever or where heartbreak begins," taking the listener on the journey between a romantic notion and reality.

The Sound: Simulating mile markers passing by on the highway, hard-hitting drum beats and guitar licks drive the track. The melodic cadence complements Clark's emotional vocal delivery depicting the uncertainty of the new-found relationship and its final destination. Haunting harmony vocals echo the frisson of excitement.

"The storyline is about the excitement, illusions and delusions that come with a new relationship. What seems to be a match-made-in-heaven, may just be a too-good-to-be-true goodbye. The lyric 'I don't want this ride, this life, to ever end,' conveys that uncertainty," Chris Clark introduced. "The production has ear-catching musical textures including hints of soulful blues guitar that make the track feel just a bit eerie."

