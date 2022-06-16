Chris Clark Answers California Girls With The Girls Of Tennessee

Chris Clark has released a brand new single "The Girls Of Tennessee," which he cowrote with the song's producer Tommy Collier (Katy Perry), and is said to be the first of a waterfall of releases coming from Chris this year.
"The Girls Of Tennessee" is billed as "the modern day, contemporary country response to The Beach Boys' hit, 'California Girls'", according to the announcement.
Clark had this to say, "Being a country boy from Northern California, let's just say that the gals that blanketed the downtown Broadway honky tonks made an impression.
"The song is just as simple as that-a fond recollection of my first visit to Music City and I couldn't wait to return." Stream the track below:
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover
Kurt Deimer Shares 'My Dad' Video In Time For Father's Day
Soilwork Deliver 'Nous Sommes La Guerre' Video
Eat Your Heart Out Premiere 'Down' Video
The Beach Boys Vastly Expand Sounds Of Summer For Reissue
Singled Out: Stud Count's Give Me Time