Tyler Halverson Launching The Run Wild Tour

() South Dakota troubadour Tyler Halverson has announced his biggest headline run to date. The Run Wild Tour hits the road September 19 at Nashville, TN's The Basement and then travels the US through mid-November. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Additional dates will be announced soon.

The Run Wild Tour continues what is proving a milestone year for Halverson, highlighted by a seemingly unstoppable run of new music that includes such recent singles as "As They Did," "Her,' "Cut You Loose," and the boisterous "Run Wild," all joined by official music videos streaming here.

Halverson has a busy fall live schedule that includes headline dates, festival appearances, and arena shows supporting Parker McCollum. In addition, Halverson will join forces with fellow singer-songwriter - and duet partner on last year's acclaimed single, "Your Bar Now" - Kylie Frey for the co-headline Your Bar Now Tour, beginning October 6 at Rowdy's in Spring, TX. Halverson is represented by legendary Nashville manager Erv Woolsey (George Strait, LeeAnn Womack) and Allen Mitchell of The Erv Woolsey Company.

Born and raised in the tiny town of Canton, SD (pop. 3054), Tyler Halverson isn't just any cowboy. He's got the hat and the boots, but he also plays a mean guitar and writes an even meaner tune. He has no problem bouncing around the country chasing adventure (or a girl), and is telling his different kind of cowboy tale with his self-described "Western Amerijuana Music," bridging honest storytelling with songcraft inspired by country powerhouses Garth Brooks, George Strait, and Hayes Carll as much as Boyz II Men, Taking Back Sunday, and The Used.

Halverson fell in thrall to music at an early age, receiving his first guitar while in middle school. A local bluegrass festival convinced him to focus on music, throwing down at 4H and FFA festivals before heading to Nashville to attend the prestigious Belmont University. Upon graduation, he decided to hit the road and spent an extended run traveling around South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, all the while writing and playing his songs on social media. Halverson's original approach caught fire with a string of independent releases including "Beer Garden Baby," "Mac Miller," and "Your Bar Now" (with Kylie Frey), amassing tens of millions of streams. Now, with The Run Wild Tour and more new music still to come, Tyler Halverson is eager to take the next step on what has already proven an amazing journey.

"I'm finding myself," says Tyler Halverson. "I feel like I'm an artist and I'm finally about to do something."

SEPTEMBER

8 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater *

9 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena *

19 - Nashville, TN - The Basement †

21 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Hall †

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom †

23 - El Dorado, KS - City of Gold Fest 2023

28 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown †

29 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat †

3- - Canadian, TX - Canadian River Fest

OCTOBER

6 - Spring, TX - Rowdy's ^

7 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall ^

8 - Ennis, TX - Stars Over Texas Music Festival 2023

12 - Denver, CO - Mercury Café ^

13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Boot Barn Hall ^

14 - Cheyenne, WY - Outlaw Saloon ^

15 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater ^

18 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live †

19 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub †

20 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar †

26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck †

27 - Broken Bow, OK - Hochatown Saloon †

28 - Wichita, KS - The Wave †

NOVEMBER

2 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club †

4 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse †

10 - Queens, NY - Gottscheer Hall †

15 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic †

16 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's †

18 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco †

JANUARY 2024

10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Festival #

11 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose #

12 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion #

14 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center #

17 - College Station, TX - Hurricane Harrys #

18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston #

19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas #

* w/ Parker McCollum

† The Run Wild Tour

^ Your Bar Now Tour w/ Kylie Frey

# w/ The Panhandlers

