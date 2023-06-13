Tyler Halverson Release 'Cut You Loose' Video

(Atlantic) South Dakota troubadour Tyler Halverson has shared his emotionally charged new single, "Cut You Loose," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Fueled by swooning fiddle and Halverson's lovelorn vocals, the heartwrenching track is joined by a companion music video.

"'Cut You Loose' is about holding on to something a little too long," says Tyler Halverson. "And wanting someone that can't make up their mind about wanting you. You're stuck in the gloaming, but you can't cut it loose."

"Cut You Loose" follows Tyler Halverson's recently released Atlantic Records debut single, "Her," which released alongside an official music video.

Halverson will celebrate "Cut You Loose" and much more with a busy live schedule that includes headline dates, festival appearances, and arena shows supporting Parker McCollum. Halverson is represented by legendary Nashville manager Erv Woolsey (George Strait, LeeAnn Womack) and Allen Mitchell of The Erv Woolsey Mgmt Company.

June

14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

16 - Amarillo, TX - Golden Light Cantina

24 - Farwell, TX - Alpo's Barn

JULY

2 - Greeley, CO - Independence Stampede

8 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena *

15 - Johnson City, TX - Stone Valley Live

21 - Concan, TX - House Pasture Cattle Co.

27 - San Angelo, TX - Wild West Fest (5:00 pm)

28 - San Angelo, TX - Wild West Fest (8:30 pm)

AUGUST

12 - Laramie, WY - Tom Horn Days

SEPTEMBER

3 - Colville, WA - FarmJam Festival

8 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater *

9 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena *

* w/ Parker McCollum

