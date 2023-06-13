.

Tyler Halverson Release 'Cut You Loose' Video

06-13-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Halverson News Single art June 13, 2023
Single art

(Atlantic) South Dakota troubadour Tyler Halverson has shared his emotionally charged new single, "Cut You Loose," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. Fueled by swooning fiddle and Halverson's lovelorn vocals, the heartwrenching track is joined by a companion music video.

"'Cut You Loose' is about holding on to something a little too long," says Tyler Halverson. "And wanting someone that can't make up their mind about wanting you. You're stuck in the gloaming, but you can't cut it loose."

"Cut You Loose" follows Tyler Halverson's recently released Atlantic Records debut single, "Her," which released alongside an official music video.

Halverson will celebrate "Cut You Loose" and much more with a busy live schedule that includes headline dates, festival appearances, and arena shows supporting Parker McCollum. Halverson is represented by legendary Nashville manager Erv Woolsey (George Strait, LeeAnn Womack) and Allen Mitchell of The Erv Woolsey Mgmt Company.

June
14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
16 - Amarillo, TX - Golden Light Cantina
24 - Farwell, TX - Alpo's Barn

JULY
2 - Greeley, CO - Independence Stampede
8 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena *
15 - Johnson City, TX - Stone Valley Live
21 - Concan, TX - House Pasture Cattle Co.
27 - San Angelo, TX - Wild West Fest (5:00 pm)
28 - San Angelo, TX - Wild West Fest (8:30 pm)

AUGUST
12 - Laramie, WY - Tom Horn Days

SEPTEMBER
3 - Colville, WA - FarmJam Festival
8 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater *
9 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena *

* w/ Parker McCollum

Related Stories
Tyler Halverson Release 'Cut You Loose' Video

More Tyler Halverson News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Latest News

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour

Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour

Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates

Nothing More Announce Spirits 2023 Fall Tour

Periphery Announce Special Bi-Coastal Performances

Loki's Folly Share 'Trickster' Video

Dark Horse Records Announces Reissue Of Ravi Shankar's Shankar Family And Friends