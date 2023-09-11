Alex Hall Shares New Single 'Her To Here'

(EBM) Walking the line of modern and classic with his outlaw spirit and his heart of gold, Alex Hall explores the rewards and consequences of following one's heart on his upcoming debut album, Side Effects Of The Heart. His latest, "Her To Here," finds Hall reflecting on a series of events that ended a relationship.

Written by Hall, Todd Clark and Travis Wood, "Her To Here" encapsulates Hall's old soul and gentleman ways through its soulful lyrical delivery.

Raised on a horse farm in North Georgia, Hall's inspiration was born from country music legends Kris Kristofferson and Vince Gill, among others. Captivated by the art form, Hall began playing guitar at the age of 14. By 16, he had bartered a deal with his guidance counselor allowing him 60 absences in return for maintaining a passing GPA so he could begin pursuing his career. Intent on honing his skills, Hall formed a band and played over 125 dates a year across the southeast while completing his high school curriculum.

The influences and work ethic of his childhood drove the creation of the debut album, with a delivery reminiscent of the emotional honesty of Kristofferson, as Hall details the human experience of love, heartbreak, loneliness and what it costs to let the heart feel.

Following the release of title track "Side Effects Of The Heart," "Women And Horses (feat. Brandy Clark)," "Dad Now," and "I Know A Guy," "Her to Here" is the fifth song off Hall's debut album Side Effects Of The Heart, due Sept. 15. Each track builds upon one another, further setting the tone for the rest of the highly anticipated album.

