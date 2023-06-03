Alex Hall Recruits Brandy Clark For 'Women And Horses'

(EBM) Walking the line of modern and classic with his outlaw spirit and his heart of gold, Alex Hall brings a fresh sound to country music that transcends generational barriers. Today the Monument Records recording artist announced the release of his debut album Side Effect Of The Heart coming Sept. 15, 2023. The news follows the release of title track "Side Effects Of The Heart" earlier this spring. Hall also shared an additional taste of the album with the release of "Women And Horses," featuring 2023 TONY nominee and 11x GRAMMY nominee Brandy Clark.

Raised on a horse farm in North Georgia, Hall's inspiration was born from country music legends Kris Kristofferson and Vince Gill, among others. Captivated by the art form, Hall began playing guitar at the age of 14. By 16, he had bartered a deal with his guidance counselor allowing him 60 absences in return for maintaining a passing GPA so he could begin pursuing his career. Intent on honing his skills, Hall formed a band and played over 125 dates a year across the southeast while completing his high school curriculum.

The influences and work ethic of his childhood drove the forthcoming project, with a delivery reminiscent of the emotional honesty of Kristofferson, as Hall hopes to detail the human experience of love, heartbreak, loneliness and what it costs to let the heart feel.

"I'm so excited to finally announce my debut album, Side Effects Of The Heart. Making my first full length record is a moment I've dreamed of my entire life, and I have poured every ounce of that energy into the songs and the recordings," reflects Hall. "It's a journey of my life story and stories from others I've picked up along the way. Leading with my heart first, the ups and downs of love and loss and the transitions between being single, getting married and having my first child is all woven into the fabric of this record. I'm looking forward to world getting to hear it!"

Written by Hall and Clark along with AJ Babcock and Pete Good and produced by Good and Hall, "Women And Horses" explores what it means to love a strong and independent woman.

Big skies and sunsets ain't meant to be roped in

That kind of beauty is meant to be soaked in

Don't fence in her freedom, leave the gate open

'cause women and horses ain't meant to be broken

On the impact of the song, Hall shares, "'Women And Horses' is one of my favorite songs I've ever been a part of. It's the first song I ever wrote with my now dear friend, Brandy Clark, alongside Pete Good and AJ Babcock and I'm so happy to have Brandy singing with me on the recording. We wrote the song about my upbringing on a small horse farm back home in North Georgia and how the beauty and strength of a horse reminds me of the same beauty and strength of the women in my life like my Momma, my Sister and my Wife. I wouldn't be the man I am without them or the horses that helped shape me."

The latest tracks follow is 2021 star-studded collaborative EP, Six Strings, which featured duets with his musical heroes Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and more. As he prepares to release his debut album, each song will delve further into the side effects of the heart.

Related Stories

More Alex Hall News