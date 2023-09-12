Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Pay-Per-View Details Announced

(fcc) Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival and Joe Hand Promotions, in association with Integrated Sports Media, announced today a new partnership that will offer the upcoming 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival to fans across the globe through a number of cable and streaming distribution outlets.

The two-day sold out event, which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 23rd and 24th, begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT each day. Music fans can purchase the Festival PPV for $24.99 per day or a special two-day price of $39.99, where available.

Known for its performances from the world's most renowned guitar players and historic, impromptu collaborations that are rarely ever seen, each night will have a completely different musical program. The Festival - which has always served as a discovery point and launch for artists - will gather the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for unparalleled musical events, with featured performers including Eric Clapton, John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Jimmie Vaughan, H.E.R., Santana, Stephen Stills, Buddy Guy and ZZ Top.

"Through this partnership with Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, we are thrilled to offer a special live presentation of the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival via traditional pay-per-view and digital streaming platforms," said Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. "As a result of our PPV offerings, this extraordinary sold out event, filled with electric energy, passion and incredible performances, will reach more fans than ever before. We look forward to providing music lovers, who cannot attend in person, the opportunity to tune in and watch history being made."

The 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival is available in the United States on all major cable and satellite systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV, DISH, Optimum, Fios, and others, and in Canada on Shaw, Rogers and TELUS. The event will also be streamed worldwide on FITE, PPV.COM and Nugs.net.

Performers for the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival will be Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Ariel Posen, Ben Haggard, Bradley Walker, Buddy Guy, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Citizen Cope, Daniel Santiago, Del McCoury Band, Eric Clapton, Eric Gales, Gary Clark Jr., Gustavo Santaolalla, H.E.R., James Bullard, Jerry Douglas, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa, John Mayer Trio, John McLaughlin, Judith Hill, Keb' Mo', Kurt Rosenwinkel, Los Lobos, Marcus King, Molly Tuttle, Pedro Martins, Peter Asher, Robert Randolph, Roger McGuinn, Samantha Fish, Santana, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Hull, Sonny Landreth, Stephen Stills, Taj Mahal, The Bros. Landreth, The Wallflowers, The War on Drugs, and ZZ Top.

