Ez Mil Reveals 'Podium' Video

(BHM) Philippines-born, Las Vegas-based multi-faceted musician, Ez Mil, who both raps and sings, shares the official music video for track "Podium" out now. The tenacious, versatile deluxe version of his second album, DU4LI7Y: REDUX, out everywhere now following his recent signing to Eminem and Dr. Dre's Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. Mil joins the likes of 50 Cent as only a few of the artists signed directly to all three labels.

Ez Mil's latest music video for "Podium," directed by Alexey Figurov, is an ominous, dark visual shot in black and white that accompanies his relentless, haunting flow. On the track, Ez Mil begins to process his new role as a rising rapper-someone others might look up to-and the mix of fear and excitement that comes with it. Though Ez is used to directing and editing his videos, he enjoyed letting Figurov help create his vision. Ez Mil says the video, to him, is raw, adding, "It is an unfiltered reflection and a glimpse into my artistry." Figurov says the video aims to, "recreate the complexity and versatility of the human personality. To explore our negative sides and a person's craving for self-destruction." The video's black-and-white color scheme complete with red accents was a creative suggestion from Eminem himself.

Ez Mil shares the song is, "dedicated to the powers that be. It sheds light on how rappers or writers sometimes feel like politicians with the truth behind what they say and the fear they feel of what might happen as someone in a position of influence." Aware of his role as someone with a platform and a microphone, Ez Mil hopes to make friends and family proud as he propels into the next phase of his flourishing career.

The deluxe LP out now, DU4LI7Y: REDUX, which features artwork done by Ez Mil himself, expands on the original work to begin a new chapter-only this time-supported and approved by two of the rising rapper's longtime idols. Ez Mil emphasizes the importance of his own vulnerability and its role in creating the best, most authentic music he can make. Mil says ultimately, his creative process includes, "just putting my thoughts out there and wearing my heart on my sleeve. It's my journal. My music is my story."

Powered by lithe, expressive vocals, dexterous raps and songwriting know-how, Ez Mil's latest level up is the product of talent, hard work and a keen knowledge of his own audience - in this case, that crowd happened to include Slim Shady himself. In February, Ez Mil released the video for his DU4LI7Y single "Up Down" on Virgin Music. Noting the similarities in their percussive flows, Eminem's fans quickly picked up on the new release. About a month later, Eminem heard the song, and Ez Mil drove from Vegas to Los Angeles where he met Dre and Eminem for the first time, leading Eminem to share the track online with the words, "This is why we signed him." Ez and Eminem then stayed in contact and recorded their collaboration, "Realest," a certified showcase of rap acrobatics.

On the recently shared Eminem collaboration, "Realest," the two bludgeon a pulsing beat with a barrage of multisyllabic rhyme schemes and the sorts of quippy wordplay that propelled Eminem to stardom. Now, having signed Ez Mil to his label, along with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope, Eminem is in position to help push Ez to the same heights. Some of that work involved curating DU4LI7Y: REDUX, which will be Ez Mil's final release on Virgin Music.

The track, which earned over 1M streams on Spotify worldwide in less than 24 hours, along with the signing news, has garnered a slew of support from the leading rap and hip-hop outlets as well as mixed genre publications including Vibe Magazine, Complex, HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, The FADER, BrooklynVegan, Entertainment Tonight and XXL Magazine who lauded, "Co-produced by Mil and Em, the song features a fist-thumping lunchroom table beat and a popping snare that allows them to spit a variety of flows on the track." UPROXX added, "'Realest,' is his bold debut on the label and Eminem lends his masterful lyrical abilities. On the track, both emcees aim at everyone that has ever doubted their standing within rap." Plus, Eminem and Ez Mil landed the coveted cover of Spotify's Beats & Rhymes playlist, entered countless other major playlists across platforms and Australia's Triple J radio spun the track following its release.

On Eminem's enormous impact on Ez Mil's own life and career, Ez shares, "Eminem's been an inspiration to me growing up, this song means a lot to me because my biggest dream was to watch Eminem perform live-and for me to have a track with him is beyond crazy and I'm always going to be grateful."

Opening up about the moment he showed the two rap legends the track, Ez says he had the beat made days prior and explains, "When I let Em and Dre hear it for the first time, Dre said, 'Oh yeah Marshall gon' eat that up,' and Em shouted from the back of the studio, 'Yup! Give it to me,' and the rest is history."

As a Shady/Aftermath/Interscope artist, Ez Mil joins some of music's most legendary forces. Eminem used endlessly personal songwriting and caustic wit to become one of the most defining artists in American pop culture. Before him, Dr. Dre pioneered the sound of West Coast hip-hop twice, first as a member of the seminal group N.W.A., and a few years later by infusing street music with soulful melodies to soundtrack a new generation of low-riding cool. Together, Eminem and Dr. Dre have made timeless music. They co-signed 50 Cent in 2002, whose music broke Billboard records while crystallizing him as a rap immortal. Building off the work of Virgin, Ez is poised to let his singing-rapping talent help him follow in those footsteps.

On the momentous signing, Eminem says, "We've never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we've been." After hearing Ez Mil, Eminem knew immediately he had to bring him in-and made an unusual, huge move. "And it's even rarer that Dre and I sign something together - but I heard Ez's music and was like, 'this is really special" so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot." On July 26, Eminem shared the news to his Instagram, and today, the post has over 2M likes making it the rapper's eighth most liked Instagram post of all-time.

Recognizing Ez Mil's unparalleled talent, Dr. Dre added, "I'm really only interested in working on sh*t that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling...that thing that happens when we both know we've found something special. And that was it....let's get to work."

