Eminem Guests On Ez Mil's New Track 'Realest'

Single art

(BHM) Philippines-born, Las Vegas-based multi-faceted musician, Ez Mil, who both raps and sings, shares an all-new, hard-hitting track "Realest" featuring Eminem, out everywhere now. DU4LI7Y: REDUX, the forthcoming deluxe album by Ez Mil is due out August 11 and is available for pre-order now. The latest track and forthcoming deluxe album arrive on the heels of his recent signing to Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. Mil joins the likes of 50 Cent as only a few of the artists signed directly to all three labels.

Powered by lithe, expressive vocals, dexterous raps and songwriting know-how, Ez Mil's latest level up is the product of talent, hard work and a keen knowledge of his own audience - in this case, that crowd happened to include Slim Shady himself. In February, Ez Mil released the video for his DU4LI7Y single "Up Down" on Virgin Music. Noting the similarities in their percussive flows, Eminem's fans quickly picked up on the new release. About a month later, Eminem heard the song, and Ez Mil drove from Vegas to Los Angeles where he met Dre and Eminem for the first time, leading Eminem to share the track online with the words, "This is why we signed him." Ez and Eminem then stayed in contact and recorded their collaboration, "Realest," a certified showcase of rap acrobatics.

On "Realest," out today, the two bludgeon a pulsing beat with a barrage of multisyllabic rhyme schemes and the sorts of quippy wordplay that propelled Eminem to stardom. Now, having signed Ez Mil to his label, along with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope, Eminem is in position to help push Ez to the same heights. Some of that work involved curating DU4LI7Y: REDUX, which will be Ez Mil's final release on Virgin Music.

On Eminem's enormous impact on Ez Mil's own life and career, Ez shares, "Eminem's been an inspiration to me growing up, this song means a lot to me because my biggest dream was to watch Eminem perform live-and for me to have a track with him is beyond crazy and I'm always going to be grateful."

Opening up about the moment he showed the two rap legends the track, Ez says he had the beat made days prior and explains, "When I let Em and Dre hear it for the first time, Dre said, 'Oh yeah Marshall gon' eat that up,' and Em shouted from the back of the studio, 'Yup! Give it to me,' and the rest is history."

As a Shady/Aftermath/Interscope artist, Ez Mil joins some of music's most legendary forces. Eminem used endlessly personal songwriting and caustic wit to become one of the most defining artists in American pop culture. Before him, Dr. Dre pioneered the sound of West Coast hip-hop twice, first as a member of the seminal group N.W.A., and a few years later by infusing street music with soulful melodies to soundtrack a new generation of low-riding cool. Together, Eminem and Dr. Dre have made timeless music. They co-signed 50 Cent in 2002, whose music broke Billboard records while crystallizing him as a rap immortal. Building off the work of Virgin, Ez is poised to let his singing-rapping talent help him follow in those footsteps.

On the momentous signing, Eminem says, "We've never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we've been." After hearing Ez Mil, Eminem knew immediately he had to bring him in-and made an unusual, huge move. "And it's even rarer that Dre and I sign something together - but I heard Ez's music and was like, 'this is really special" so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot." On July 26, Eminem shared the news to his Instagram, and today, the post has over 2M likes making it the rapper's eighth most liked Instagram post of all-time.

Recognizing Ez Mil's unparalleled talent, Dr. Dre added, "I'm really only interested in working on sh*t that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me Ez and I had that feeling...that thing that happens when we both know we've found something special. And that was it....let's get to work."

