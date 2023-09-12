Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1

(Big Machine Agency) Breakout country artist and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts released her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 on Friday September 8th (via EMPIRE Nashville). This new album follows the success of previously released singles off the album "Country Club" "One Way Street," and "Louisiana" which have seen a great response from press and fans alike, with Wonderland Magazine stating, "Roberts' heartfelt lyrics capture the universal theme of unrequited love, striking a chord with listeners worldwide." "Country Club" specifically is going viral across socials with posts on Hollywood Unlocked, The Neighborhood Talk and more! Focus track off the album "Miranda" was inspired by Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash and Beyonce, with those influences also being seen in the upcoming music video for "Miranda" set for release on September 18th. Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 is already receiving rave reviews from press with, American Songwriter describing Roberts debut album as "songwriter salvation".

Coinciding with the release of her debut album Reyna is being featured on billboards in Nashville and in New York City where she has been in town for New York Fashion Week attending shows. On Saturday Reyna made her debut at New York Fashion Week walking in the Utierre fashion show at the Dreamland After Dark show at Sony Hall. The fiery singer-songwriter has also recently partnered with The General Insurance, Amazon Prime, Grammy Museum, CMT, CMA, Amazon Music, Bud Light, Tennessee Titans, Stella Rosa, NASCAR and more!

When asked about the release of her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1, Reyna said, "Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 is the first half of my debut double album. This is my story of being in love, on the run, my journey through Hell, and ultimately God's salvation. I'm excited about this debut album because people will get to see a full picture of who I truly am. I'm a writer on every song and I also co-produced many of the songs as well, because I had a specific vision for each one- that also included detailed visuals. I spent countless days and nights going over every detail for this album. My goal was to make sure there was personality and character throughout the entire project, so the audience can experience my journey on every level. This album is the truest reflection of my sound as an artist. Even though you hear some country trap and country pop early on. You feel like you're on the run with me, and my sound becomes more outlaw country the darker the journey becomes. This is my Old Testament."

Roberts continues blazing a trail toward success, receiving high praise from the industry and her peers. Roberts has opened for Reba McEntire, toured with country artist Jamey Johnson, and has performed with Luke Combs. Her music is "hard-hitting and anthemic" (Rolling Stone, Rolling Stone Country), "lively and energetic" (Billboard), and she has created songs for ESPN, Apple TV +, NFL, and Hallmark Channel. She has been featured in People, New York Times, Taste of Country, The Boot, Music Now, Wide Open Country, and many other publications, demonstrating that her music resonates with fans and critics alike. Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 will be followed by Vol. 2 set for release in 2024. Stay tuned to Reyna's socials below for more updates following the release of Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 as well as upcoming tour dates from this talented young artist.

Related Stories

More Reyna Roberts News