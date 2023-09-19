Reyna Roberts Releases 'Miranda' Video

(BMA) Breakout country artist and showstopping performer Reyna Roberts releases her fiery new music video for focus track "Miranda" today, off her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 released on September 8th (via EMPIRE Nashville). Ahead of its release today, the "Miranda" music video premiered yesterday exclusively with CMT and was featured on their Times Square billboard.

"Miranda" was inspired by Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash and Beyonce , and those influences can be seen and heard through the music video. This new video follows the success of previously released singles off the album "Country Club," "One Way Street," and "Louisiana" which have seen a great response from press and fans alike, with Wonderland Magazine stating, "Roberts' heartfelt lyrics capture the universal theme of unrequited love, striking a chord with listeners worldwide." "Country Club" specifically is going viral across socials with posts on Hollywood Unlocked, The Neighborhood Talk and more! Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 is already receiving rave reviews from press with, American Songwriter describing Roberts debut album as "songwriter salvation."

When asked of the music video for "Miranda" the focus track of her debut album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1, Reyna said, "This is my innovation of the new era of outlaw country and my reign of fire. I have all these elements from different artists, and when I put them together, they have created my voice and my visuals. "Miranda" was inspired by Johnny Cash, Beyonce, and Miranda Lambert. Their artistry has raised me and raised my sound. So, you have this whole new unique style of country. I wanted to have the symbolic ring of fire, dressed in all black, like Johnny Cash, and on the run, and in love like a country version of Beyoncé and Jay-Z."

Roberts continues blazing a trail toward success, receiving high praise from the industry and her peers. Roberts has opened for Reba McEntire, toured with country artist Jamey Johnson, and has performed with Luke Combs. Her music is "hard-hitting and anthemic" (Rolling Stone, Rolling Stone Country), "lively and energetic" (Billboard), and she has created songs for ESPN, Apple TV +, NFL, and Hallmark Channel. She has been featured in People, New York Times, Taste of Country, The Boot, Music Now, Wide Open Country, and many other publications, demonstrating that her music resonates with fans and critics alike. Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 will be followed by Vol. 2 set for release in 2024. Stay tuned to Reyna's socials below for more updates following the release of Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1 as well as upcoming tour dates from this talented young artist.

Related Stories

Reyna Roberts Releases Her Debut Album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1

More Reyna Roberts News