K.Flay Gets Animated for 'Punisher' Video

(Stunt Company) K.Flay's new full-length studio album MONO is officially out today via Giant Music. Along with the album today, K.Flay is releasing an animated music video for "Punisher," a song that gives the LP formidable momentum as she bluntly confesses to her self-chastising tendencies in the track singing, "*Nobody knows how to punish me like me.*"

"Sometimes I love songs where there's not a lot of mystery," she notes. "You play it loud and it feels extremely good; it makes you feel tough and powerful-and powerful in a way that's generative rather than oppressive, like a power plant or pedaling a bike."

MONO is the fifth full-length for the multi-platinum, 2x Grammy-nominated K.Flay and her first album since going completely and suddenly deaf in her right ear at the end of last summer. Although K.Flay's hearing loss deeply informed her songwriting on MONO, the album explores an entire spectrum of existential questions and complex matters of the heart and mind. In unraveling the narrative thread woven throughout the LP, K.Flay (Kristine Flaherty) says that the album's title alludes to the notion of embracing our inevitable solitude. "The title is partly a nod to the idea of mono versus stereo and that shift in my auditory experience, but mostly it's speaking to the fact that your entire experience of this world is within you," she says. "You can view that as alienating, or you can view it as the natural circumstances of existence-something we all share. So when people hear the album, I'd love for them to come away with a feeling of strength in their aloneness."

K.Flay co-produced MONO and enlisted Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Shania Twain) to executive produce. The 14-song project mines the depths of her psyche to uncover essential truths about the pain of loss and the power of transformation. The album is her first for Giant Music and it marks the start of a new era for the relentlessly boundary-pushing artist who first started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University in the early 2000s. K.Flay released her debut album Life as a Dog in 2014 and achieved her first major breakthrough with the follow-up LP, 2017's major label debut Every Where Is Some Where and its iconic smash single "Blood in the Cut."

Over the years K.Flay has lent her talents to collaborations with Fitz and the Tantrums, Bishop Briggs, Tom Morello, Louis the Child, Kaskade, Walk the Moon, Imagine Dragons, grandson, The Regrettes, Two Feet, MisterWives, and penned original music for Tomb Raider (2018), Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) and Netflix's Nimona (2023). Her music has also been featured in countless TV shows, movies, video games, and advertisements including spots with HBO's Bojack Horseman, Showtime's Billions and The L Word, EA's Madden NFL, FIFA, The Sims, and Need for Speed, League of Legends (Riot Games), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), Peloton, Nissan, E3, Teen Wolf (MTV), Scream Queens (FOX), CW's The 100, Batwoman, and Riverdale, Animal Kingdom (TNT), and films Fifty Shades Darker, Taken, Molly's Game, Assassination Nation, Urban Decay, Like a Boss, and more. Whether working on her own music or with others, K.Flay's output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities.

K.Flay is in NYC this weekend for two in-store appearances and performances before heading to Poland on September 20th where she'll kick off a EU/UK headline tour in support of MONO. In addition, she was just announced for several Canadian dates with Arkells in November.

NYC Area In Store Performances:

Sept 16 @ Legacy Records in Dumbo (Brooklyn) (2pm)

Sept 17 @ Looney Tunes on Long Island, NY (2pm)

UK / EU Tour Dates:

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK

Canadian Dates with Arkells:

Nov 9 @ Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario

Nov 10 @ Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario

Nov 11 @ Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario

