Skinny Lister Release Their Inner Dolly Parton With 'Mantra'

(CCM) London-based independent powerhouse punk/rock label Xtra Mile Recordings and English folk-punks Skinny Lister are excited to present "Mantra," the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, October 20 release of the band's sixth studio LP titled Shanty Punk.

"Make it a mantra, make it a habit, to recognise what you have while you have it," beams Skinny Lister vocalist Lorna Thomas on the uplifting "Mantra," a song bright and beatific in its message and set to a tune simply born for a good old-fashioned barn dance. A track that finds Thomas releasing her inner Dolly Parton across a tune dashed with a hint of country and a pinch of Cajun music, "Mantra" is based on the glass half-full adage that Skinny Lister continues to live by.

Frontman Daniel Heptinstall explains:"The song is a reminder to recognise what we have while we have it - enjoy the moment. It's all too easy to recognise what we had once it's gone. Sometimes it's good to not be looking forward or looking back, but to value the here and now. It's about recognising the moment, reaching out and grabbing it with both hands."

The sweet country two-step of "Mantra" follows the full-force folk-punk of previous single "Company Of The Bar," with both tracks due to feature on Shanty Punk, a glorious, riotous mix of chest-thumping anthems, shanty sing-a-longs and folk-punk classics that demand to be played live. Written and recorded by Skinny Lister, Shanty Punk is a concept album that is a pure distillation of what makes the long-standing band tick, and perhaps a collection of songs that leans further into the band's folk roots more than they've ventured in some years.

Related Stories

Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour

More Skinny Lister News