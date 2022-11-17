.

Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2022

Flogging Molly have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year with a new round of dates to promote their latest album, "Anthem".

The six-week trek will feature support from Anti Flag and Skinny Lister and is set to kick off on February 2nd in Austin, TX at the ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

"What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister," says Dave King. "Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon."

February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate
February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine
February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall
February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
February 15 Richmond, VA The National
February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount
February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium
March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee
March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge
March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral
March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Chelsea Theatre
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *
March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

*-No Anti-Flag

