Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour

Tour poster

Flogging Molly have announced that they will be returning to the road early next year with a new round of dates to promote their latest album, "Anthem".

The six-week trek will feature support from Anti Flag and Skinny Lister and is set to kick off on February 2nd in Austin, TX at the ACL Live at The Moody Theater.

"What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister," says Dave King. "Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon."

February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate

February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine

February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall

February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

February 15 Richmond, VA The National

February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount

February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium

March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee

March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live

March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge

March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral

March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Chelsea Theatre

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

*-No Anti-Flag

