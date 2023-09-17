Jessie Murph Adds International Dates To Cowboys and Angels Tour

(Sony) Jessie Murph has announced that she will take her 'Cowboys and Angels Tour' global. With over 60,000 tickets sold in the US and Canada, the 18-year-old genre-bending artist will make her live debut in Australia and New Zealand this fall, with her first-ever headline dates in the UK and Europe slated for February 2024.
'The Cowboys and Angels Tour' kicked off this week with a sold-out show in New Orleans, LA and will find Jessie perform 36 shows across North America before heading overseas.
Tickets to the just-announced international headline dates will go onsale next week. For Australia and New Zealand, the artist presale begins Tuesday, 9/19 at 12pm local time and concludes Wednesday, 9/20 at 11am local time.
The Live Nation / venue presale will be available from 12pm local time Thursday, 9/21 until 11am local time Friday, 9/22, with the general onsale commencing on Friday, 9/22 at 12pm local time.
The UK and European dates will be available via the LAYLO artist presale on Tuesday, 9/19 from 10am local time until 11:59pm local time. General onsale begins Friday, 9/22 at 10am local time.
2023 has proven to be another standout year for the Nashville-born/Alabama-raised vocalist and songwriter. Named an 'Artist to Watch' by Genius, Pandora, and Amazon Music, Jessie released her debut mixtape drowning in February. In May she shared "Cowboys and Angels," which, along with "Texas (ft. Maren Morris)," ushers in a new era for Jessie that etches raw emotion into strikingly sincere songs laced with country-style storytelling, hip hop-infused production, and alternative experimentation anchored by her unassuming pop appeal. Most recently, Jessie collaborated with Diplo and Polo G on "Heartbroken," which is currently Top 40 at Pop radio in the US. Additionally, due to overwhelming fan demand, new dates and venue upgrades were added to the North American leg of Jessie's headline tour as soon as tickets went on sale. Not only does this mark her largest run in the US and Canada to date, but she also took the summer festival circuit by storm with prominent sets at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Breakaway, and more.
Jessie Murph On Tour:
North America:
09/15/23 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company (SOLD-OUT)
09/16/23 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works (SOLD-OUT)
09/19/23 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston (SOLD-OUT)
09/20/23 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas (SOLD-OUT)
09/21/23 Austin, TX Emo's (SOLD-OUT)
09/23/23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren (SOLD-OUT)
09/24/23 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival *
09/26/23 San Diego, CA House of Blues San Diego
09/28/23 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory OC
09/29/23 Los Angeles, CA The Novo
10/03/23 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)
10/04/23 Seattle, WA The Showbox
10/06/23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (SOLD-OUT)
10/07/23 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
10/08/23 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
10/10/23 St Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD-OUT)
10/11/23 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
10/13/23 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue (SOLD-OUT)
10/14/23 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago (SOLD-OUT)
10/15/23 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room (SOLD-OUT)
10/17/23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall (SOLD-OUT)
10/18/23 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE (SOLD-OUT)
10/20/23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland (SOLD-OUT)
10/21/23 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
10/22/23 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall (SOLD-OUT)
10/24/23 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
10/26/23 Boston, MA House of Blues (SOLD-OUT)
10/28/23 New York, NY Terminal 5
10/29/23 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
10/31/23 Washington DC 9:30 Club (SOLD-OUT)
11/01/23 Washington DC 9:30 Club
11/03/23 Raleigh, NC The Ritz (SOLD-OUT)
11/04/23 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD-OUT)
11/05/23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern (SOLD-OUT)
11/08/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
11/10/23 Orlando, FL The Beacham
11/11/23 Ft Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live (SOLD-OUT)
Australia & New Zealand:
11/23/23 Sydney, AU Metro Theatre
11/25/23 Canberra, AU Spilt Milk Festival
11/26/23 Gold Coast, AU Spilt Milk Festival @ Doug Jennings Park
11/29/23 Brisbane, AU Princess Theatre
12/01/23 Melbourne, AU Prince Bandroom
12/02/23 Ballarat, AU Spilt Milk Festival @ Victoria Park
12/03/23 Perth, AU Spilt Milk Festival @ Clairemont Showgrounds
12/05/23 Auckland, NZ Powerstation
The UK & Europe:
02/07/24 Cologne, DE Gebaeude 9
02/08/24 Berlin, DE Hole44
02/11/24 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg OZ
02/12/24 Brussels, BE AB Club
02/13/24 Paris, FR Le Trabendo
02/15/24 London, UK Lafayette
02/17/24 Manchester, UK Club Academy
02/19/24 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Studio Warehouse
02/20/24 Dublin, IE Academy
