Jessie Murph And Jelly Roll Deliver 'Wild Ones' Video

(Columbia) Jessie Murph has teamed up with fellow outlaw Jelly Roll for her latest single "Wild Ones" out via Columbia Records. A dusty acoustic guitar lick sets the tone as the track threads together organic instrumentation and a head-nodding beat as Jessie sings, "I got a thing for the wild ones."
Meanwhile, Jelly Roll pulls up with a heartfelt cameo, flexing his rhymes and seismic vocal range all at once. Highlighting the duo's creative kinship, the video fuses a captivating performance vignette with live footage of Jessie joining Jelly Roll on stage while both were in Austin for their respective sold-out headline shows last month.
In speaking about today's release, Jessie Murph says: "I have been so excited to drop 'Wild Ones' ever since I wrote it earlier this year. It has been incredible to play live on tour and see the fan reaction already even though it's just now being released! It is one of my favorite songs yet and getting to work with Jelly Roll made it that much better."
Jessie Murph Adds International Dates To Cowboys and Angels Tour
